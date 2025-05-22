Little boy sweetly mourns his beloved dog in heartbreaking viral video

Illinois - Three-year-old Mack recently had to cope with the death of his best friend, Shenzi the dog , and TikTok users are weeping.

Three-year-old Mack recently had to cope with the death of his best friend, Shenzi the dog, and TikTok users are weeping. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@patty_mowgli_shenzi

Recently, Mack's mother watched him sitting in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen.

She recorded what the toddler was doing in a bittersweet video.

The post starts with a few scenes of Mack and Shenzi cuddling.

Then there is a leap in time: in the last scene, the dog is no longer there.

Instead, Mack is sitting in front of the fridge with a photo of the deceased pup hanging on it.

The boy stares intently at the picture, seemingly pondering why he now has to be without Shenzi – and where she is now.

In an interview with Newsweek Mack's mother has now explained how this moment came about and what happened afterwards.