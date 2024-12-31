Little girl's holiday wish for a Golden Retriever comes true in heartmelting video!

Tampa, Florida - When her parents surprised her with a Golden Retriever puppy , 6-year-old Dakota "Koko" Pfeiffer's biggest dream came true.

The road to having a puppy of her own was long and arduous, however.

Although Koko had been researching her favorite dog breed for years, her parents were hesitant to get their daughter a dog.

"She just had this affinity to them when she'd see them," Dakota's mom Rebecca told Newsweek.

"If a neighbor had one, or one would come on the television, she would lose her mind with excitement. And it just grew and grew," she continued.

Koko's mother explained that the little girl was obsessed with all things Golden Retriever.

"It turned into her coloring them all the time, making 3D art of Golden Retrievers, dressing in anything Golden Retriever related," Rebecca said.

"She was even a Golden Retriever for Halloween!"

At some point, Koko's parents realized that it wouldn't do any good to deprive their daughter of what she loved so much.

Shortly before Christmas, they put their money where their mouth was.