Little girl's holiday wish for a Golden Retriever comes true in heartmelting video!
Tampa, Florida - When her parents surprised her with a Golden Retriever puppy, 6-year-old Dakota "Koko" Pfeiffer's biggest dream came true.
The road to having a puppy of her own was long and arduous, however.
Although Koko had been researching her favorite dog breed for years, her parents were hesitant to get their daughter a dog.
"She just had this affinity to them when she'd see them," Dakota's mom Rebecca told Newsweek.
"If a neighbor had one, or one would come on the television, she would lose her mind with excitement. And it just grew and grew," she continued.
Koko's mother explained that the little girl was obsessed with all things Golden Retriever.
"It turned into her coloring them all the time, making 3D art of Golden Retrievers, dressing in anything Golden Retriever related," Rebecca said.
"She was even a Golden Retriever for Halloween!"
At some point, Koko's parents realized that it wouldn't do any good to deprive their daughter of what she loved so much.
Shortly before Christmas, they put their money where their mouth was.
Little girl's reaction to new Golden Retriever dog touches Instagram users
When the little girl was presented with her own Golden Retriever puppy, her wish finally came true, as a viral Instagram video shows.
A second video shows Koko's heartwarming reaction in full.
When the 6-year-old was surprised by her parents, she couldn't believe her eyes at first.
"This is the best day ever!" she squealed happily, thanking her parents warmly and cuddling up to her new pet.
"When my husband and I heard her say 'dreams do come true,' we knew it was all worth it and we'd made the right decision," Rebecca said.
Koko and her new dog immediately bonded, with many people online commenting on the girl's sweet reaction and wishing her a wonderful time with her new pooch.
The puppy reportedly "likes to tuck Koko in at night and falls asleep with her, which she loves," said Koko's mom.
"She is so loved and we can tell she knows it."
