Little love! Sweet dog makes heartbreaking return to shelter yet again
Forked River, New Jersey - Ja'dore's owners didn't want to say goodbye after three wonderful years, but unfortunately, they could no longer keep up with the poor dog's medical needs.
Last week, the owners of a dog named Ja'dore returned her to the same shelter they adopted her from in 2021. Everyone involved, according to the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park (AHS) in Forked River, New Jersey, was upset over the heart-wrenching situation.
"Ja'dore appears to have seasonal allergies as many animals do, and determining the cause for flare-ups is difficult," Sally Hickman of AHS Popcorn Park told Newsweek.
"If a flare-up is left untreated, it can cause ear and eye irritation and infection, itchy, yeasty skin, skin infections, and a general feeling of discomfort."
Unfortunately, the dog's owners couldn't keep up with her increasing medical needs. Specifically, they were having a horrible time helping the dog with her allergies, and decided the best thing to do was return her to the shelter.
AHS Popcorn Park hopes their dog Ja'dore will find a new family soon
The staff at AHS Popcorn Park affectionately calls Ja'dore their "little princess." And while they love the nine-year-old dog, they want her to find a forever home.
"Her ideal home is one in which the medication regimen that our veterinarian has Ja'dore on will be followed and her condition will be treated indefinitely," said Hickmann.
While dogs with medical issues can be complicated pets, Hickman emphasized that Ja'dore is otherwise very easygoing.
"She is such an easy, sweet dog that gets along with dogs, cats, and kids," Hickman said.
Will this little love find her furr-ever home?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter