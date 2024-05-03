Little love! Sweet dog makes heartbreaking return to shelter yet again

Forked River, New Jersey - Ja'dore's owners didn't want to say goodbye after three wonderful years, but unfortunately, they could no longer keep up with the poor dog's medical needs.

This poor dog was returned to the shelter for a heartbreaking reason. © Screenshot/Facebook/Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter

Last week, the owners of a dog named Ja'dore returned her to the same shelter they adopted her from in 2021. Everyone involved, according to the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park (AHS) in Forked River, New Jersey, was upset over the heart-wrenching situation.

"Ja'dore appears to have seasonal allergies as many animals do, and determining the cause for flare-ups is difficult," Sally Hickman of AHS Popcorn Park told Newsweek.

"If a flare-up is left untreated, it can cause ear and eye irritation and infection, itchy, yeasty skin, skin infections, and a general feeling of discomfort."

Unfortunately, the dog's owners couldn't keep up with her increasing medical needs. Specifically, they were having a horrible time helping the dog with her allergies, and decided the best thing to do was return her to the shelter.