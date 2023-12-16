"Little potato" dog owner's outrageous request sparks outrage online
Anna, Texas - Eve, a five-year-old French bulldog, was brought to an animal shelter last week because her owner wanted her to be put to sleep. The dog's story has sparked major outrage.
Eve's owner dropped her off at a local animal shelter in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday and requested that she be euthanized because the family was moving.
Shelter workers didn't want to carry out the request, so they contacted a cage-free boarding facility in Anna, Texas called Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue.
As soon as they got the call, the rescuers at Lone Star jumped into action, picked up the pooch, and brought her back to the sanctuary.
On Facebook, they wrote, "We will take good care of her, no need to euthanize, good grief.
"Welcome to Dog Ranch Rescue Eve."
Lone Star Dog Ranch makes waves over bulldog
The shelter's Facebook post went viral as Eve's sad story made waves.
Thousands of Facebook users were irate that the dog's owners would request her euthanization. Many thanked the shelter workers and dubbed them angels.
The shelter has since been taking good care of Eve. The little dog had to be moved to a foster home because being around the other shelter dogs stressed her out and gave her breathing trouble.
Luckily, per a follow-up Facebook post, it appears Eve has settled into her foster home and has been given the nickname "little potato," because she's shaped like one.
Animal shelters throughout the US have been dealing with overcrowding from abandoned pets. As a result, around 920,000 animals are euthanized each year.
Fortunately, Eve has escaped that fate, and is safe and sound with her foster family. Plus, the French Bulldog has reportedly found a new love for rolling in the grass.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Facebook/Screenshots/Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue