"Little potato" dog owner's outrageous request sparks outrage online

Anna, Texas - Eve, a five-year-old French bulldog, was brought to an animal shelter last week because her owner wanted her to be put to sleep. The dog's story has sparked major outrage.

Thousands cannot believe why this dog owner wanted their pet put down. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue

Eve's owner dropped her off at a local animal shelter in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday and requested that she be euthanized because the family was moving.

Shelter workers didn't want to carry out the request, so they contacted a cage-free boarding facility in Anna, Texas called Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue.

As soon as they got the call, the rescuers at Lone Star jumped into action, picked up the pooch, and brought her back to the sanctuary.

On Facebook, they wrote, "We will take good care of her, no need to euthanize, good grief.

"Welcome to Dog Ranch Rescue Eve."