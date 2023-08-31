Lost dog surprises police with a strange note attached to its collar
Platteville, Wisconsin - Police officers in Wisconsin were amazed when the dog they were looking for suddenly jumped into their cruiser, but they were even more surprised when they found the strange note attached to its collar.
Officers from the Platteville Police Department in Wisconsin were responding to reports of a dog on the loose when the animal they were looking for jumped into the back of their car.
"This sweet girl came right over to the officer and jumped in the squad," law enforcement wrote in the Facebook post.
Upon further inspection, they found that the dog had a heartbreaking note attached to her collar: "Please help. Take me to a shelter," the note said and continued, "My name is Lola."
"We are asking for the public's assistance in finding Lola's original 'owners,'" the officer wrote on Facebook and added, "We would like to speak with them. Thank you in advance."
Police worry that Lola was abandoned by her owners
Facebook users were irate and unhappy that a dog was left alone with just a scribbled note. Some social media users thought the note looked like it'd been written by a child.
Others wondered if someone was trying to help the dog escape an abusive situation and wondered if the note was a cry for help for the writer as well.
The officers are still hoping to talk to Lola's original owners, as it is illegal to abandon animals in Platteville, according to a municipal ordinance.
Since Lola jumped into the Platteville Officers's squad car, she's been taken to the Platteville Vet Clinic and is up for adoption.
In their update, the police did not share if her original owner had been found.
Cover photo: Screenshot/ Facebook/Platteville WI Police Department