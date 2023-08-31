Lost dog surprises police with a strange note attached to its collar

Platteville, Wisconsin - Police officers in Wisconsin were amazed when the dog they were looking for suddenly jumped into their cruiser, but they were even more surprised when they found the strange note attached to its collar.

This cute pooch named Lola jumped into the back of a police car! © Screenshot/ Facebook/Platteville WI Police Department

Officers from the Platteville Police Department in Wisconsin were responding to reports of a dog on the loose when the animal they were looking for jumped into the back of their car.

"This sweet girl came right over to the officer and jumped in the squad," law enforcement wrote in the Facebook post.

Upon further inspection, they found that the dog had a heartbreaking note attached to her collar: "Please help. Take me to a shelter," the note said and continued, "My name is Lola."

"We are asking for the public's assistance in finding Lola's original 'owners,'" the officer wrote on Facebook and added, "We would like to speak with them. Thank you in advance."