Lost dog's story of abandonment breaks hearts on social media!

Fishers, Indiana - Animal rescuers at the Human Society in Indiana thought this lost dog 's microchip would help him get back home. Unfortunately, what happened next broke their hearts.

Major was devastated after his old family didn't pick him up. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society for Hamilton County (Indiana)

When a pooch named Major arrived at the Hamilton County Humane Society, the staff was thrilled to find a microchip, allowing them to contact his family and arrange a pick-up date.

But hours soon became days as Major and his caregivers waited for him to be reunited with his loved ones.

Finally, the shocking truth became clear: Major's family wasn't coming to get him.

Shelter life didn't sit well with this cute doggo.

"His spunky personality is dimming. This once jolly ball-lovin' boy now sits in his room and cries endlessly," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "The kennels cause him too much stress, so we have moved him to a visiting room, but NOTHING compares to the warmth and love of a family."

Along with the post, the shelter staff shared a video of Major looking horribly depressed. The post boasts over 1,000 views, and Facebook users were heartbroken by Major's story.