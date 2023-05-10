Loyal 22-year-old dog is breaking hearts on TikTok in sweet style
Woodstock, Illinois - A 22-year-old dog named Cooper was loyal to his owner for the entirety of his life, but what happened to the animal is breaking hearts on TikTok.
Cooper had to move to the Young at Heart Senior Pets Adoption shelter because his owner recently passed away. The TikTok video introducing Cooper has been viewed over 1.7 million times.
The fact a 22-year-old dog is searching for a new home after outliving its owner is breaking hearts. In the clip. the sweet doggo limps through the shelter.
"His guardian passed away suddenly, leaving behind three senior dogs," the shelter's executive director Dawn Kemper told Newsweek.
"Cooper may be 22, but he is still full of life. His two favorite pastimes are eating and sleeping. He doesn't have any teeth left, so he is a bit of a messy eater, but give him a plate of some food and he eats like a horse," she said.
Cooper the senior dog may not be lonely for long!
Since the male dog has received so much attention and compassion on TikTok, he shouldn't be alone much longer.
"He has LOTS of adoption applications from all over the United States, and we're currently going through all of them to find his perfect forever home. Until then, he is safe at Young at Heart and is enjoying every day to the fullest. Lots of his fellow senior dogs and cats at Young at Heart are also looking for their forever homes," Kemper said.
On average, dogs live between 10 and 13 years, so those who take Cooper in should be aware that their time with him could be very short.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/youngatheartpets