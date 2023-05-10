Loyal 22-year-old dog is breaking hearts on TikTok in sweet style

Woodstock, Illinois - A 22-year-old dog named Cooper was loyal to his owner for the entirety of his life, but what happened to the animal is breaking hearts on TikTok .

Cooper is a spry, 22-year-old doggo looking for a new home. © Screenshot/TikTok/youngatheartpets

Cooper had to move to the Young at Heart Senior Pets Adoption shelter because his owner recently passed away. The TikTok video introducing Cooper has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

The fact a 22-year-old dog is searching for a new home after outliving its owner is breaking hearts. In the clip. the sweet doggo limps through the shelter.

"His guardian passed away suddenly, leaving behind three senior dogs," the shelter's executive director Dawn Kemper told Newsweek.

"Cooper may be 22, but he is still full of life. His two favorite pastimes are eating and sleeping. He doesn't have any teeth left, so he is a bit of a messy eater, but give him a plate of some food and he eats like a horse," she said.