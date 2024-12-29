Man tells his wife he doesn't want a dog – the reason is heartbreaking
Dallas, Texas - Alexina Bonnaventure desperately wanted to get a dog, but her husband Anthony made it very clear to her that he was against the idea. It was only much later that she learned the truth.
It wasn't as if the couple didn't know their way around dogs – after all, they had previously owned a Cavalier King Charles, who lived to be 15 years old.
Nevertheless, Anthony kept turning down the suggestion of getting another furry housemate after the four-legged friend died.
"He kept telling me it was not the right moment, and that he didn't really want a dog," Alexina told Newsweek.
For two years, Alexina kept on nagging her partner, begging him to change his mind.
In 2020, the Frenchman finally gave in and they adopted an Australian Shepherd puppy named Stilton. The couple moved with him from France to the US, where they settled in Dallas.
Since then, the sweet dog has not only made his owners happy but has also garnered a large Instagram fan following.
"He's a wonderful dog, and he brings us, and all of our Instagram community, so much happiness," Alexina said happily.
But why was her husband initially hesitant to adopt the pooch?
Man and dog quickly bond in touching video
Alexina revealed the truth about Anthony's initial hesitation when it came to Stilton, writing in a viral video, "You will never believe the reasons my husband didn't want a dog."
The video is initially surprising, as the individual clips show the close bond between the man and the Australian Shepherd.
You can see the two of them playing together, overcoming everyday hurdles, and cuddling.
"At first I thought it was because he didn't like animals," Alexina wrote in the onscreen text.
Instead, Anthony eventually admitted that he knew he would fall so much in love with the dog that "he wouldn't be able to imagine a life without one."
"He was terrified of loving something so much," his wife explained.
Her video touched the hearts of many Instagram users.
"This made me weep," admits one user. Another says, "I'm not crying you are. This is so true and beautiful."
