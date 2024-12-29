Man tells his wife he doesn't want a dog – the reason is heartbreaking

Dallas, Texas - Alexina Bonnaventure desperately wanted to get a dog , but her husband Anthony made it very clear to her that he was against the idea. It was only much later that she learned the truth.

Anthony Bonnaventure was reluctant to get a dog for a long time, but his reasons are understandable. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@stiltontheaussie

It wasn't as if the couple didn't know their way around dogs – after all, they had previously owned a Cavalier King Charles, who lived to be 15 years old.

Nevertheless, Anthony kept turning down the suggestion of getting another furry housemate after the four-legged friend died.

"He kept telling me it was not the right moment, and that he didn't really want a dog," Alexina told Newsweek.

For two years, Alexina kept on nagging her partner, begging him to change his mind.

In 2020, the Frenchman finally gave in and they adopted an Australian Shepherd puppy named Stilton. The couple moved with him from France to the US, where they settled in Dallas.

Since then, the sweet dog has not only made his owners happy but has also garnered a large Instagram fan following.

"He's a wonderful dog, and he brings us, and all of our Instagram community, so much happiness," Alexina said happily.

But why was her husband initially hesitant to adopt the pooch?