Man throws tuft of dog fur from his balcony: what happens next is magical!

Indiana - A tuft of fur from Lando the dog was thrown off the balcony by his owner. Then something special happened – a bird caught it while still in flight!

A tuft of fur from Lando the dog was thrown off the balcony by his owner. Then something special happened – a bird caught it while still in flight! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@benshrack

A video of the special moment has been going viral. In it, dog owner Ben Shrack throws a piece of his Golden Retriever's shedded fur into the depths.

Not much happens at first, except that it slowly glides down through the air like a feather, but the TikToker keeps his audience on their toes with the classic phrase: "Wait for it."

Then it happens! A group of birds swoops in, one of them purposefully grabbing the tuft and flying away with it.

The bird seems to want to use the fur to insulate its nest.

This is also the opinion of many TikTok and Instagram users in the comments section, but others issue a clear warning over the practice.