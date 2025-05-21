Man throws tuft of dog fur from his balcony: what happens next is magical!
Indiana - A tuft of fur from Lando the dog was thrown off the balcony by his owner. Then something special happened – a bird caught it while still in flight!
A video of the special moment has been going viral. In it, dog owner Ben Shrack throws a piece of his Golden Retriever's shedded fur into the depths.
Not much happens at first, except that it slowly glides down through the air like a feather, but the TikToker keeps his audience on their toes with the classic phrase: "Wait for it."
Then it happens! A group of birds swoops in, one of them purposefully grabbing the tuft and flying away with it.
The bird seems to want to use the fur to insulate its nest.
This is also the opinion of many TikTok and Instagram users in the comments section, but others issue a clear warning over the practice.
Is it safe to let birds use pet fur for their nests?
They write that the Golden Retriever's hair is too long and that the birds, especially their young, can get tangled up in it and even die.
Although many dog and cat owners mean well when they scatter brushed-out fur in the yard for birds, this is precisely where the danger lies.
In addition, many dogs and cats are treated with flea and tick repellents, which means that their fur is often contaminated with pesticides – another potentially deadly danger for the birds.
This particular doggo is not on flea or tick meds, however, as a video disclaimer in April clarified.
Ben Shrack has already shown in other videos that he regularly throws his four-legged friend's fur off the balcony. Each and every time, the eager birds rush to collect it.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@benshrack