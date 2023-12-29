Mangled mutt becomes unrecognizable after some puppy love!

Marshall, Texas - Despite his sweet looks, a little dog named Duncan didn't have an easy start in life. Luckily, animal rescue workers were able to rescue him and turn the weak puppy into a healthy and happy pup!

Duncan made a complete transformation! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Friends of Marshall Animals

When volunteers from the Friends of Marshall Animal Shelter (FMAS) in Marshall, Texas, found a tiny male puppy this summer, he was a mess.

He was suffering from mange, a mite disease that can occur in animals. His fur was completely disheveled and his bare skin was visible in many places, covered in sores and scabs. The puppy, who was named Duncan by FMAS, was also in a lot of pain.

Fortunately, he was able to get help and a second chance.

"One week of treatment and see how much better Duncan looks. A little medicine and a loving foster go a long way," the shelter wrote on their Facebook page.

As The Dodo has since reported, the little dog was placed with a family who took great care of the ex-stray. He was showered with love quite literally - frequently given a thorough bath with a special shampoo.

After just one week, Duncan looked much healthier and happier, and the condition of his skin and coat had improved considerably.

But the transformation was not yet complete!