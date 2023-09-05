Matted rescue dog gets groomed and blooms into an adorable pooch
Irvine, California - Animal shelter employees from Logan's Legacy in Irvine, California, are used to switching gears while on the job. Mary was on her way to rescue one dog when she spotted a matted pooch that desperately needed some help and grooming.
"[Mary] was on a search for a different dog when she saw this poor baby – so matted and shaggy, just covered in fleas and ticks – running down the street," Logan's Legacy director Suzette Hall told The Dodo.
Mary followed the dirty dog, which ran toward a man in an alley. The man told Mary that the shaggy dog didn't belong to him; he just fed the stray pup.
This dog rescuer didn't hesitate, scooping the pooch up and taking her to the Camino Pet Hospital.
There, the poor horribly matted dog got a check-up where vets discovered she was covered in fleas but otherwise healthy.
What this dog really needed was a major grooming session, so vets got to work immediately on a dramatic transformation!
Rescued dog receives incredible makeover
The matted dog got the "most amazing makeover," Suzette shared.
Her rescuers also gave her a name: Bettina. "She looks and feels like a million dollars. " Suzette gushed.
In fact, Bettina's glow-up was a real transformation. Suzette shared Bettina's before and after pics on Facebook.
Bettina doesn't even look like the same dog, as she looks like a puppy!
Suzette claims that Bettina is "just as sweet as she looks." She added, "She's a little doll."
These days, Bettina lives in a foster home, but she's hoping to find a forever home soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall