Matted rescue dog gets groomed and blooms into an adorable pooch

Irvine, California - Animal shelter employees from Logan's Legacy in Irvine, California, are used to switching gears while on the job. Mary was on her way to rescue one dog when she spotted a matted pooch that desperately needed some help and grooming.

This matted rescue dog looks like a new pooch thanks to some very needed grooming. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall

"[Mary] was on a search for a different dog when she saw this poor baby – so matted and shaggy, just covered in fleas and ticks – running down the street," Logan's Legacy director Suzette Hall told The Dodo.

Mary followed the dirty dog, which ran toward a man in an alley. The man told Mary that the shaggy dog didn't belong to him; he just fed the stray pup.

This dog rescuer didn't hesitate, scooping the pooch up and taking her to the Camino Pet Hospital.

There, the poor horribly matted dog got a check-up where vets discovered she was covered in fleas but otherwise healthy.

What this dog really needed was a major grooming session, so vets got to work immediately on a dramatic transformation!