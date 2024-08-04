Mischievous dog did not "make good choices" at daycare, and Instagram is obsessed

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Clyde the dog was caught on film being very naughty at doggy daycare, and now internet users are rolling with laughter at his hysterical antics!

The video starts out showing the pup already looking a little embarrassed about his behavior while he was away at daycare.

On-screen text reads, "We sent Clyde to daycare and told him to make good choices..."

This is followed by a hard cut to a black-and-white photo showing Clyde at the facility.

And what is this precious pooch doing, you ask?

Clyde is seen urinating directly into an electric fan – presumably for optimal distribution.

The hilarious clip is captioned, "Learning through trial and much error."