Mischievous dog did not "make good choices" at daycare, and Instagram is obsessed
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Clyde the dog was caught on film being very naughty at doggy daycare, and now internet users are rolling with laughter at his hysterical antics!
The video starts out showing the pup already looking a little embarrassed about his behavior while he was away at daycare.
On-screen text reads, "We sent Clyde to daycare and told him to make good choices..."
This is followed by a hard cut to a black-and-white photo showing Clyde at the facility.
And what is this precious pooch doing, you ask?
Clyde is seen urinating directly into an electric fan – presumably for optimal distribution.
The hilarious clip is captioned, "Learning through trial and much error."
Instagram video shows curious moment that brings tears of laughter to many people
"I was horrified but not surprised, was glad they thought it was funny and assured me it happens often," his owner told Newsweek in an interview about her dog's viral hit.
She also confessed that the dog daycare was now used to "his many antics."
Other videos from the dog's account show some examples of this mischief, including crimes such as puncturing an air mattress and stealing laundry.
Apparently, the daycare team has made a real sport out of pulling out their cell phones to record Clyde's hilarious hijinks!
And it isn't just Clyde's owner and the daycare workers who are getting a kick out of the video, either.
Instagram users seem to be loving the video as well, with it amassing 76,800 views and counting!
