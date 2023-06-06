Missing dog found 1,000 miles away gets bittersweet reunion

Memphis, Tennessee - A white Pitbull named Bentley went missing for three years. When the dog was finally found, the reunion with his family was bittersweet, as his owner wasn't there to greet him.

Three years after his disappearance, dog Bentley was reunited with his family. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/ACCT Philly

Bentley went missing in 2020 during a walk with his owner in Memphis, Tennessee, after his owner collapsed while walking the dog.

Three years later, the animal welfare organization ACCT Philly found Bentley wandering on the streets of Philadelphia – over 1,000 miles away from where he disappeared!

Luckily, Bentley had a microchip. But when the shelter called the number on file, they didn't reach Bentley's owner, they reached her sister, Dee.

Dee told the shelter that, unfortunately, Bentley's owner had passed away after battling cancer.

But Dee was thrilled that her sister's dog had been found safe and sound, and couldn't wait to take him in.