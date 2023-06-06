Missing dog found 1,000 miles away gets bittersweet reunion
Memphis, Tennessee - A white Pitbull named Bentley went missing for three years. When the dog was finally found, the reunion with his family was bittersweet, as his owner wasn't there to greet him.
Bentley went missing in 2020 during a walk with his owner in Memphis, Tennessee, after his owner collapsed while walking the dog.
Three years later, the animal welfare organization ACCT Philly found Bentley wandering on the streets of Philadelphia – over 1,000 miles away from where he disappeared!
Luckily, Bentley had a microchip. But when the shelter called the number on file, they didn't reach Bentley's owner, they reached her sister, Dee.
Dee told the shelter that, unfortunately, Bentley's owner had passed away after battling cancer.
But Dee was thrilled that her sister's dog had been found safe and sound, and couldn't wait to take him in.
Pitbull's original owner may be gone, but he got the reunion of a lifetime
It took a few weeks to get through the logistical hurdles involved in getting the dog back to Tennessee, but the animal shelter finally succeeded.
They shared a video of the heartbreaking reunion, and Dee was thrilled to have her sister's dog back in her life. In the vid, Dee sobs and exclaims, "I missed you so much."
Dee explained they never gave up hope that pup would be found: "I don't know why he got it all the way to Philadelphia, but I'm so grateful."
"He's all we have to remember her by," Dee added. "You don't know what this means to me. Bentley, I love you so much."
In the clip, Dee said the dog has a room of his own and a new brother to play with.
Now that this lost dog is back with his extended family, it seems he's gotten a second chance.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/ACCT Philly