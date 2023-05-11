Missing dog found 450 miles from home after two years!

Pensacola, Flordia - When Jasmine Noffsinger and her sister stopped to help a skinny dog they found wandering along the road, they had no idea it would lead to a tearful reunion two years in the making!

Missing dog found two years and 450 miles from its home the reunion is heart warming! © screenshot/TikTok/jasminenoffsinger

Noffsinger told The Dodo she and her sis were going to get coffee when they saw an "extremely emaciated" dog near the road in Pensacola, Florida.

"I could see all of his ribs and all of his spine," she recalled.

The sisters pulled into a nearby parking lot and to see if they could catch the pooch.

"I got out of the car, and he came running at full speed at me, wagging his whole body," Jasmine said. "It was the cutest thing ever."

The poo thing was anything but shy and happily jumped in their car. They immediately took him to the vet to check for a microchip, which unfortunately wasn't working.

But Jasmine had no intention on giving up, and her persistence led to a very happy ending!