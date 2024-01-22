Missing dog found alive after spending a week in extreme cold

Edmonton, Canada - A 15-month-old Basset Hound named Gus got himself in a dangerous situation when he wandered away from home in the freezing cold. Amazingly, the dog was found alive a week later by a caring neighbor.

Gus survived a week in the extreme cold after breaking out of home and going missing. © Screenshot/Facebook/Tayzha Moniz

When Teresa Nisperos spotted her young dog Gus running out the front door, she did her best to catch him.

She ran after the dog despite heavy snow, and she didn't have shoes on. Unfortunately, the young pooch evaded her best efforts.

Nisperos hoped the severe cold would convince the dog to return home. After 12 hours, Gus hadn't come back, and she took to Facebook to ask her neighbors for help.

She was distraught.

"Knowing that he's never been outside, and he's not used to seeing a lot of people or even other dogs, my heart just basically sank. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, the immediate thought was, is he gonna get hit? Is he gonna get stolen? What about the cold," Nisperos told CTV.

Nisperos, an immunocompromised cancer survivor, was worried sick but couldn't search for her dog in the extreme weather. Luckily, her Facebook post mobilized a whole neighborhood.