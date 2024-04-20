Missing dog found covered in tape and thrown into a dumpster!
Omaha, Nebraska - Employees of a Nebraskan accounting company were horrified when they found a dog covered in duct tape in their company dumpster. He turned out to be a missing pooch!
The night before the two employees of Sweet and Associates made the distressing discovery, their coworker heard a strange noise coming from the dumpster. She thought it was a raccoon but was too uncomfortable to intervene further.
The next day, her colleagues checked the bin and found a dog bound with duct tape. They immediately alerted the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) team, who rushed to the scene.
Per the NHS's Facebook post, the dog was in terrible shape. "I have never seen anything like it,” said Sweet and Associates employee Kevin W.
Not only was the dog's head wrapped in tape, but so were its tail and legs. The doggo's fur was even caked with dirt and food scraps.
Rescuers freed the dog from the tape
Rescuers took the duct tape-covered dog to a veterinary hospital. There, techs sedated the pup and cut off the tape.
As soon as he woke up, the dog was in better spirits, and his microchip led the rescuers to his owner.
Surprisingly, the dog, named Leo, had been reported missing by his owner, Erin, a week ago.
Erin thinks he escaped when she took her son to school. "He's the sweetest dog," she said, "I don't know why anyone would do this."
Erin told the NHS she'd give Leo a relaxing bath and take him to his follow-up check-ups.
The NHS offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest of whoever tried to hurt this poor dog.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Nebraska Humane Society