Missing dog found covered in tape and thrown into a dumpster!

Omaha, Nebraska - Employees of a Nebraskan accounting company were horrified when they found a dog covered in duct tape in their company dumpster. He turned out to be a missing pooch!

This poor dog was discovered covered in duct tape and left in a dumpster! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Nebraska Humane Society

The night before the two employees of Sweet and Associates made the distressing discovery, their coworker heard a strange noise coming from the dumpster. She thought it was a raccoon but was too uncomfortable to intervene further.

The next day, her colleagues checked the bin and found a dog bound with duct tape. They immediately alerted the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) team, who rushed to the scene.

Per the NHS's Facebook post, the dog was in terrible shape. "I have never seen anything like it,” said Sweet and Associates employee Kevin W.

Not only was the dog's head wrapped in tape, but so were its tail and legs. The doggo's fur was even caked with dirt and food scraps.