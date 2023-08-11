Missing dog returns to her family after two years in amazing reunion!

Little Rock, Arkansas - When an Arkansas animal shelter took in a female dog , they thought she was just a regular stray – but the pooch's microchip ended up telling a very different story!

Luckily, this missing dog had a microchip! This helped the animal shelter find her family. © Screenshot/Facebook/Friends of the Animal Village

"If we've said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times… microchips save lives!!" Little Rock Animal Village explained in a Facebook post about Jill and her amazing journey.

The dog was picked up by an employee of the shelter after being spotted on the streets and immediately made an impression.

"She just rolled over for him to rub her belly. Really nice dog," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

But back at the shelter, a scan revealed that there was much more to this cute canine than just her sweet nature. She had a microchip which identified her as a missing dog named Jill.



"We only had her for a day. As soon as we found the chip we called the owner and [he] drove up here the next day with his family," the Little Rock Animal Village spokesperson said.