Neglected dog gets a second chance at life after stunning transformation

Lublin, Poland - When Kira was discovered last November, the dog was in a pitiful condition, appearing extremely neglected and half starved. Things weren't looking good, then she was saved at the last second!

When Kira the dog was discovered by animal welfare workers in November 2022, she was in an extremely neglected condition. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Fundacja Na Rzecz Ochrony Praw Zwierząt EX LEGE

In November 2022, members of the Foundation for the Protection of Animal Rights EX LEGE picked up the doggo from a property in Lublin, Poland with the help of the police. The pup looked completely neglected at the time and was severely emaciated.

Per the animal welfare activists of Wamiz.pl, Kira's death sentence was already sealed: The owner had already made an appointment for the dog's euthanasia. However, she was saved at the last moment!

According to their own information, the activists were informed about the incident by a witness and were asked "for help, because despite intensive efforts ... this person did not receive any help from a representative of one of the local organizations, which already had information about the animal owner."

Although there had also been several investigations on the property and the animal's condition must've been known, no measures were taken.