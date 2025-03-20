Neighbor's food delivery falls prey to the ultimate doggy predator in hysterical clip

Montreal, Canada - Charlie the dog is shameless! This is evidenced in a viral TikTok hit that had many tears of laughter flowing recently.

In the video from his owner Lauren Lieberman, the exasperated woman repeats the same phrase over and over again: "Drop the bread."

Meanwhile, her Golden Retriever looks at her with wide eyes – and the bread still clenched securely in his jaw.

The onscreen text says that her naughty dog stole his "prey" from a food delivery order on their neighbor's porch!

But even when Lieberman pokes around in the dog's mouth, Charlie refuses to give up his prize.

After what feels like the hundredth request, the pup finally shows mercy and allows the bread to be taken from his mouth.

Lieberman quickly throws it away so that Charlie is not tempted again.

As the dog owner explained to Newsweek, she had been more concerned about the health of her pet than the theft itself.

"I wasn't sure how long it had been there, and I worried it might be moldy, so I didn't want him to eat it," Lieberman explained.