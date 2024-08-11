"Nervous" dog terrified of crossing cat's path has TikTokers crying with laughter

Vancouver, Canada - Aubrey the dog might be large, but he's just a big baby, as a viral video of his hilarious encounter with a cat shows!

This poor pooch looks absolutely terrified to cross the cat's path. © Screenshot/ TikTok/aubreyandalfie

At 50 pounds, this four-year-old mixed breed dog is actually a bit of a scaredy-cat – that's what a TikTok delighting millions of users shows.

Aubrey appears to be deathly afraid of Alfie, the family cat. In fact, he's so spooked that he shakes with anxiety whenever he has to cross the eight-month-old kitty's path.

The hilarious clip captures the pooch staring long and hard at his feline frenemy, before mustering enough courage to scramble by at high speed.

"When our 50 pound dog builds up the courage to walk past the cat," his human quipped in the captions. The hysterical video boasts almost 25 million views.