"Nervous" dog terrified of crossing cat's path has TikTokers crying with laughter
Vancouver, Canada - Aubrey the dog might be large, but he's just a big baby, as a viral video of his hilarious encounter with a cat shows!
At 50 pounds, this four-year-old mixed breed dog is actually a bit of a scaredy-cat – that's what a TikTok delighting millions of users shows.
Aubrey appears to be deathly afraid of Alfie, the family cat. In fact, he's so spooked that he shakes with anxiety whenever he has to cross the eight-month-old kitty's path.
The hilarious clip captures the pooch staring long and hard at his feline frenemy, before mustering enough courage to scramble by at high speed.
"When our 50 pound dog builds up the courage to walk past the cat," his human quipped in the captions. The hysterical video boasts almost 25 million views.
Aubrey is scared of the kitchen, not the cat!
Daniela, Aubrey and Alfie's owner, told Newsweek that her dog is just naturally nervous. The two animals are actually buddies, and she's also got lots of videos to prove it, with the unlikely couple often cuddling or playing sweetly.
In fact, Aubrey isn't so much scared of the cat as he is of something else!
"Aubrey tends to get nervous when she goes around the corner in our kitchen."
Lots of dogs get nervous when they know a certain area of their house is slippery, or they've had a particularly bad experience there.
Most of all, Daniela wants worried viewers to know that Alfie isn't a bully: "A lot of the comments seem to be worried about Aubrey being abused by our cat but they are definitely the best of friends."
