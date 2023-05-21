Newfoundland dogs have TikTok buzzing with their adorable morning greeting

Indianapolis, Indiana - Adorable Newfoundland dogs Cocoa and Ollie have taken TikTok by storm with the hilarious way they greet their owner each morning.

Newfoundland dogs Cocoa and Ollie have taken TikTok by storm with their morning greeting, often climbing the furniture despite their massive size. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/cocoandolliethenewfs

In one adorable video, the four-legged friends patiently await their owner's return.

When she enters the kitchen and turns the light on, Cocoa comes into view, naturally lying across the kitchen counter.

With her tail wagging, she quickly greets her beloved owner with excitement.



Ollie, of course, was not far away. Wagging his tail and howling with joy, he also came running and let his owner pet him first.

Cocoa, meanwhile, sat down first, looked a bit dazed, howled, and then climbed down quite elegantly over a chair.

Much to their delight, their owner then took two of them for a well-deserved walk.

"Just a normal morning greeting from Cocoa," the video's caption said. "She had a lot to say because she was extra hungry this morning."

The TikTok, which was posted on Thursday, has already been viewed nearly a million times.