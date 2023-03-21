Odd dog couple takes over the internet with hilarious contrast

Germany - These two dogs are best buddies, even though they couldn't be more different – and internet can't get enough of them!

This odd dog couple is sure to steal your heart with their cuteness! © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/harry_und_paul

The mismatched pair has Instagram users losing their minds over their dramatic differences and adorable friendship.

Harry, a skinny Italian greyhound, is about half the size of his big Scottish deerhound buddy, Paul, who reminded some users of the Harry Potter character Sirius Black.



Paul boasts black and gray fluffy fur and can handle the cold. Harry, on the other hand, needs a sweater when the weather's a bit chilly.

Per the dynamic duo's Instagram, both dogs are four years old and call Bavaria in the south of Germany their home. They have 147,000 followers and counting.