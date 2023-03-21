Odd dog couple takes over the internet with hilarious contrast
Germany - These two dogs are best buddies, even though they couldn't be more different – and internet can't get enough of them!
The mismatched pair has Instagram users losing their minds over their dramatic differences and adorable friendship.
Harry, a skinny Italian greyhound, is about half the size of his big Scottish deerhound buddy, Paul, who reminded some users of the Harry Potter character Sirius Black.
Paul boasts black and gray fluffy fur and can handle the cold. Harry, on the other hand, needs a sweater when the weather's a bit chilly.
Per the dynamic duo's Instagram, both dogs are four years old and call Bavaria in the south of Germany their home. They have 147,000 followers and counting.
Instagram users love this odd dog couple!
Instagram users routinely gush over the adorably odd couple.
Some want these pups immortalized in stories. "They need to become children’s book characters," one commenter wrote, with added requests of a movie adaptation also proving popular.
Even if these dogs' fame stays on Instagram, they make users happy.
"You take the most beautiful pictures of the most beautiful dogs. seeing them makes every day a better day. i have a happy heart now," one person said.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/Instagram/harry_und_paul