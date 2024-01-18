Oldest dog of all time faces new skepticism over world record

Conqueiros, Portugal - A round a year ago, Bobi was officially named the oldest dog in the world at the time and the oldest dog of all time. But after his sad death last fall, doubts were raised. Was the Rafeiro do Alentejo actually much younger than he was claimed to be?

Bobi was said to be the oldest dog of all time at the age of 31 years old. © PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Bobi was a whopping 31 years and 165 days old when he sadly died in October.

But the questions as to whether the shepherd dog could really have been that old have grown louder and louder ever since.



Animals of the Portuguese dog breed Rafeiro do Alentejo actually only live to be 12 to 14 years old on average, so Bobi's impressive 31-year lifespan has sparked some skepticism.

An investigation by Wired Magazine even claimed to have discovered that Bobi was born in 1992, according to Portugal's pet database, but there is no evidence of this.

Older photos of the star dog have even led to speculation that they do not show Bobi at all but instead a completely different dog!