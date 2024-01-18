Oldest dog of all time faces new skepticism over world record
Conqueiros, Portugal - Around a year ago, Bobi was officially named the oldest dog in the world at the time and the oldest dog of all time. But after his sad death last fall, doubts were raised. Was the Rafeiro do Alentejo actually much younger than he was claimed to be?
According to the Guinness Book of Records, Bobi was a whopping 31 years and 165 days old when he sadly died in October.
But the questions as to whether the shepherd dog could really have been that old have grown louder and louder ever since.
Animals of the Portuguese dog breed Rafeiro do Alentejo actually only live to be 12 to 14 years old on average, so Bobi's impressive 31-year lifespan has sparked some skepticism.
An investigation by Wired Magazine even claimed to have discovered that Bobi was born in 1992, according to Portugal's pet database, but there is no evidence of this.
Older photos of the star dog have even led to speculation that they do not show Bobi at all but instead a completely different dog!
Was Bobi the dog really 31 years old?
Danny Chambers, a member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, told the Guardian on Tuesday, "Not a single one of my veterinary colleagues believe Bobi was actually 31 years old."
Even Guinness World Records has now weighed in on the growing controversy.
"While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for Oldest Dog Living and [Oldest Dog] Ever just until all of our findings are in place," a spokesperson told AFP.
But regardless of whether Bobi was really 31 years old or a little younger, he was one extremely cute dog whose story touched many people around the world.
Cover photo: Collage: Guinness World Records, PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP