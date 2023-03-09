One dog's reaction to losing its pup-tastic pal is breaking hearts!
Illinois - This puppy friendship was really something special!
Little Chihuahua Tiny Tim and his Great Pyrenees buddy Big Ben, were inseparable for years, almost as if they were one heart and soul.
They spent most of their time just cuddling together.
"Multiple times a day, I’d walk out into the living room and find Tim fast asleep on top of Ben," owner Jenny Leech told The Dodo.
But even when the two weren't curled up for a cozy nap, they followed each other wherever they went!
That made things hurt all the more when Ben suffered a stroke at Christmas last year and passed away the next morning at the age of 13.
"My daughters, who’d all grown up with him, were there," Leech said. "And Tim was there."
The family's four-legged friend's passing reportedly hit the Chihuahua especially hard.
Tiny Tim finds comfort in a cuddly toy!
While nothing and no one can ever replace his beloved Ben, Tim seems to have found comfort in another very special dog.
After Leech shared the sad news of Ben's death on Instagram, one follower took the tragic news to heart and sent the family a giant stuffed dog in the mail!
"And from the minute I put it on the couch, Tim claimed it," Leech recalled of the first time the dog saw his new stuffed animal friend.
Tim didn't start playing with or nibbling on the stuffed animal. Instead, the Chihuahua laid down on the ball of fabric – as he always had with Ben – and immediately fell asleep.
"It really felt like the old years of when we would come out into the living room, and there would be Tim on top of Ben on the couch," Leech said."It was almost the same exact positioning as how Tim used to lie on Ben, down to a certain crick."
While Tim misses his buddy Ben dearly, it's clear his new stuffed animal friend is doing everything he can to help him get over the immense loss.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/bigbentinytim