One dog's reaction to losing its pup-tastic pal is breaking hearts!

Illinois - This puppy friendship was really something special!

Tim's favorite place to sleep for years was on his best friend Ben! © Collage: Instagram/Screenshot/bigbentinytim

Little Chihuahua Tiny Tim and his Great Pyrenees buddy Big Ben, were inseparable for years, almost as if they were one heart and soul.

They spent most of their time just cuddling together.

"Multiple times a day, I’d walk out into the living room and find Tim fast asleep on top of Ben," owner Jenny Leech told The Dodo.

But even when the two weren't curled up for a cozy nap, they followed each other wherever they went!

That made things hurt all the more when Ben suffered a stroke at Christmas last year and passed away the next morning at the age of 13.

"My daughters, who’d all grown up with him, were there," Leech said. "And Tim was there."

The family's four-legged friend's passing reportedly hit the Chihuahua especially hard.