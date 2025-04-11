Overdramatic dog has adorably devastated reactions to minor inconveniences
Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the dog is terribly sad! After all, the Golden Retriever has had a really tough week – here's what happened.
In a video on TikTok, Wally's owner Julia summarized everything that has happened in the last few days – and made several thousand followers smile.
For example, her partner Tom dared to leave the house to get a coffee right at the beginning of the week.
This was a circumstance that Wally didn't find at all funny, even though Tom assured him several times that he would be right back.
Not a good excuse for the four-legged friend – Wally already knew that the week was likely already ruined.
Shortly afterward, the second setback: Julia didn't give the dog a second breakfast. The Goldie reacted in horror and immediately put on his best sad doggy look.
He then lowered his head theatrically and began to sulk.
"This one makes him sad almost every day, so I should know by now that, even after eating a full meal, he is still absolutely starving," she said.
But wait – things get even worse!
TikTok users can only laugh at overdramatic dog's antics
As if all that wasn't bad enough: when Julia returned home a little later after the gym, she actually dared to take a shower instead of cuddling up to her fur baby.
"This is totally on me, it was super rude of me to go upstairs right after being gone for one whole hour," the young woman explained.
Without further ado, she decided to take the dog upstairs with her, "but it seemed to make him even more sad that I was in the shower and he wasn't."
Poor puppy! Nothing was going right for Wally
Within a few hours, the curious clip had already gone mega-viral, with users immediately showing compassion for the animal – albeit with a grin.
"i’m calling the FBI you MONSTER," joked one commenter as another wrote, "'I’m surrounded by betrayal on all sides.'" A third added that "he needs his own emotional support dog!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world