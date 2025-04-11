Overdramatic dog has adorably devastated reactions to minor inconveniences

Boston, Massachusetts - Wally the dog is terribly sad! After all, the Golden Retriever has had a really tough week – here's what happened.

Wally the dog is terribly sad! After all, the Golden Retriever has had a really tough week © Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

In a video on TikTok, Wally's owner Julia summarized everything that has happened in the last few days – and made several thousand followers smile.

For example, her partner Tom dared to leave the house to get a coffee right at the beginning of the week.

This was a circumstance that Wally didn't find at all funny, even though Tom assured him several times that he would be right back.

Not a good excuse for the four-legged friend – Wally already knew that the week was likely already ruined.

Shortly afterward, the second setback: Julia didn't give the dog a second breakfast. The Goldie reacted in horror and immediately put on his best sad doggy look.

He then lowered his head theatrically and began to sulk.

"This one makes him sad almost every day, so I should know by now that, even after eating a full meal, he is still absolutely starving," she said.

But wait – things get even worse!