Paralyzed golden retrievers leaves TikTokers in tears over special milestone

TikTokers have been moved to tears thanks to a heartwarming video documenting paralyzed golden retriever Murphy's special milestone. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@murphythetherapydogg

The dog's owner has been documenting the progress of her sweet four-legged friend named Murphy in a series of TikTok videos.

In December, the therapy dog suffered paralysis and could no longer move his legs, as the creator recounted in one clip.

An MRI scan revealed the cause: a herniated disc was pressing on Murphy's back.

The dog underwent emergency surgery, and there was a "50/50 chance" that he'd ever walk again.

So far, Murphy has not been able to regain mobility in his hind legs, but the owner is hopeful.

In a TikTok video shared last month, she shared Murphy's first big success: the golden retriever was able to stand on all four paws on his own for several seconds!

The clip has been viewed over 700,000 times, with users flooding the comments with congratulations on the pup's big achievement.

Since December, the brave furry friend has been training tirelessly to get fit again and to be able to continue his job, as the golden retriever "works" as a therapy dog.