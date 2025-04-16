Pet owner freaks out when she sees dog let rabbit sibling out of her cage on the pet cam

New Jersey - When a woman watches her animals on the pet camera , she is amazed to see what her dog and rabbit are up to in her absence!

Shannon Thayne shared a surveillance video on TikTok in which she caught her boxer-pitbull mix Coco freeing Cali the rabbit from her cage.

"At work watching my dog break my rabbit out of her cage," read the video's onscreen text.

Shannon was at work at the time and watched live on camera as the clever four-legged friend pushed open the small animal gate.

A short time later, the recording shows Coco and Cali together in the living room, with the text stating that the two had "never been out together" before.

"Coco (dog) is Sometimes questionable," Shannon admitted.

The 27-year-old was initially worried and wondered whether the pup could be dangerous to the smaller animal.

But Coco had completely different plans! Instead of aggression, the pup was just looking for a playmate.