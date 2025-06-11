Pet owner has priceless reaction to her dog's mud puddle shenanigans
Coraopolis, Pennsylvania - Naughty Whiskey is barely identifiable as a dog in this viral TikTok video. What in the world was this pup thinking?!
In the clips, the animal wallows in the mud more professionally than any pig.
Only when Whiskey's entire body is covered in the gray, sticky mass does she take a break.
One person in particular is less than enthusiastic about the action: the four-legged friend's owner.
"Oh, Whiskey. Oh, honey. Are you serious right now?" her owner says to the pooch.
"Oh good god... You enjoying yourself?" asks the lady, who is also the camerawoman, in one of the videos.
But there is no turning back for her dog.
After all, her owner even thinks she's cosplaying as a wolf at this point.
But that's the crux of the matter: many users are wondering which breed is hiding under all that mud!
What breed of dog is Whiskey?
While some are confidently guessing a Golden Retriever, others are less sure.
Ultimately, thanks to the other TikTok clips, it quickly becomes clear to see that Whiskey is a German Shepherd!
In the other shots, the furry friend can also be seen after a shower – although this is said to have only taken place with maximum effort.
"Whiskey enjoyed a mud puddle but it took hours to get her clean and clogged the drain," the owner wrote in another post.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ivycaponi