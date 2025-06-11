Pet owner has priceless reaction to her dog's mud puddle shenanigans

Coraopolis, Pennsylvania - Naughty Whiskey is barely identifiable as a dog in this viral TikTok video. What in the world was this pup thinking?!

In the clips, the animal wallows in the mud more professionally than any pig.

Only when Whiskey's entire body is covered in the gray, sticky mass does she take a break.

One person in particular is less than enthusiastic about the action: the four-legged friend's owner.

"Oh, Whiskey. Oh, honey. Are you serious right now?" her owner says to the pooch.

"Oh good god... You enjoying yourself?" asks the lady, who is also the camerawoman, in one of the videos.

But there is no turning back for her dog.

After all, her owner even thinks she's cosplaying as a wolf at this point.

But that's the crux of the matter: many users are wondering which breed is hiding under all that mud!