Pet owner lets dogs splash around in lake – until wild animal sighting makes them panic
James Island, South Carolina - A relaxing trip to the lake almost ended in a nightmare for the owner of two dogs! As her furry friends swam around in the cool water, this pet owner suddenly discovered a deadly danger lurking nearby.
The dog's owner had probably thought nothing of it when she took her two pets to a nearby dog park to let them play in the water.
The fun and frolicsome splashing came to an abrupt end when owner Amy saw another animal in the lake: an alligator was swimming a few yards away from the two dogs!
It is not known whether Amy had only pulled out her camera at the moment she made the frightening sighting, or whether she started the recording completely unaware, but the fact is that the video captured exactly the dicey situation in which Amy's dogs found themselves at the lake on James Island.
In the clip, which was later posted on TikTok, the woman can be heard panicking and calling for her pets to get them out of the water as quickly as possible. Fortunately, the dogs were not far out and were therefore quickly on the shore.
Was the alligator trying to hunt the dogs?
"My dogs out swam a gator today at the dog park," Amy writes on TikTok.
Although she didn't know whether the dangerous reptile was actually after her two pets, the woman was terrified.
And she had good reason to be.
"My family has had to wrestle 2 separate alligators who had their dogs before. We won both times, but I'm not trying to be the third incident," she explained.
The fact that nothing happened to her dogs this time around seems to be very lucky, as the alligator could have easily caught up with the four-legged friends – the reptiles can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour in the water.
When some viewers accused Amy of negligence for letting her dogs swim in such dangerous waters, she simply replied that it was an official and fenced-in dog park. Dogs go into the water on the premises every day.
The question remains as to why an alligator apparently lives in the lake there of all places.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@youweremadeforthis