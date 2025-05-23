Pet owners are panicked when dog gets lost at the park, but then the funniest thing happens

Surrey, UK - Brooklyn the dog ran away from home, so then why is his owner laughing so hard about it?

Brooklyn the dog suddenly reappeared in the backyard! © Screenshot/TikTok/@pennyfrance

As this video shows, the Golden Retriever wasn't too far away after all.

Last week, the dog and his owner were around 800 yards away from their home in Surrey, England, when he ran away from a dog park.

The British man called his wife Penny France in a panic and described the situation to her.

He had been in the park with their two Golden Retrievers when Brooklyn had wandered off!

After some panic, the distraught owner hoped that Brooklyn might have tried to walk home alone.

His wife then looked out of the window. At first, there was no sign of Brooklyn.

But then she spotted him in the distance, whereupon France grabbed her cell phone and was able to film the four-legged friend running straight through the backyard door and into her yard.

"I couldn't stop laughing because he looked fuming to have been taken out for a walk so early," the 35-year-old said in an interview with Newsweek.

"He's not a morning bird and likes a lay-in," she added.

After later showing the clip to some colleagues at work, the Englishwoman decided to upload it to TikTok, where it soon drew laughter from the audience.