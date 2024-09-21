"Please help me": Abandoned dog found with a touching message tucked behind his collar

Wales, UK - Chase the dog could no longer be cared for by his owner, so he abandoned the poor Jack Russell Terrier – but he left a heartbreaking message for rescuers.

The 1-year-old dog was found wandering in the south of Wales at the end of August and brought to animal rescuers from the Hope Rescue organization.

The Jack Russell had all the other important information written on a piece of paper tucked under his collar.



The saran-wrapped note not only had his name and age written on it, but also said that Chase loved children and explained that his owner could no longer look after him.

They shared on social media that Chase was initially fearful and took a while to build up trust.

"He was very shell-shocked when he arrived to us. He spent a lot of time just hiding away in his kennel," rescuers told Daily Mail.

"He was very nervous and didn't want to go on walks, interact with toys or other dogs. We gave him a lot of TLC to try and build his confidence."

After around two weeks, however, the pooch's wish for a better future came true when the Welsh animal rescuers found a friendly foster family where Chase the Jack Russell Terrier could heal and re-learn how to be a dog again.