Pop star adopts stray puppy after brave little girl's rescue operation

By Kim Marie Moser, Steffi Feldman

Minnesota - A few weeks ago, a little girl named Autumn discovered a dog that had given birth to her puppies in the middle of a pile of sticks in the forest. The girl immediately knew that she had to help! Little did she know where this story would lead her...

Little Autumn knew immediately that she had to help when she discovered the dog mom. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@grahamcrackerscarnival She began to visit the family every day to bring the four-legged friends some food, but it wasn't long before her mother noticed what she was doing. Without further ado, Autumn's mom called an animal rescue organization, which eventually notified The Bond Between. As an employee named Maggie Schmitz revealed in an interview with The Dodo, the helpers immediately brought the four-legged friends to safety and christened the brave mama dog Autumn – named after her rescuer! Dogs Dying dog spends last day on earth at Disney World – and his reaction is heartbreaking After just a few days, the animal shelter received its first call... and at first, no one could believe who was on the other end of the phone!

Singer P!NK takes care of stray dog

P!NK is overjoyed that she can finally hold little Graham Cracker the dog in her arms. © Screenshot/Instagram/@grahamcrackerscarnival Pop singer P!NK had become aware of one of the pups on social media and immediately decided to help. Shortly after, she was already holding little Graham Cracker in her arms. "From a pile of fallen branches to backstage with a P!NK, Graham is now getting the love and care he deserves, all while P!NK helps us spread the powerful message of fostering and adopting," Schmitz gushed. Dogs Sweet dog runs into new baby sister's room for this adorable reason! So, while P!NK is now traveling through the biggest cities in the US as part of her Summer Carnival tour, she is providing a safe home for her furry friend. "It started with Autumn, the little girl who said yes to helping a stray dog," said Schmitz, recounting all the moments when people stood up for the mama dog and her babies.