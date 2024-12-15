Precious dog "obsessed" by Advent calendar has TikTokers in stitches!
Lancashire, UK - A Christmas countdown, a disappointed dog, and a dose of drama! Milo the cute Cocker Spaniel has gone viral for melting internet hearts with his sweet and silly reaction to an Advent calendar.
The pup lives in England with his owner Rachel and her fiancé James.
His owner recently shared his adorable reaction to this year's calendar on TikTok.
"He’s worse than a child," wrote his owner in the video's caption.
"the temptation to give him the whole lot is too much!!"
After her video went viral, Rachel told Newsweek more context behind the clip.
"This is the second advent calendar we have got him," she explained.
"Last year he wasn't as fussed, but this year he is obsessed."
Milo's advent calendar contains a small dog treat per day – a dosage that the pup evidently doesn't quite agree with.
What is Milo the dog's problem with his Christmas Advent calendar?
Rachel said that Milo would run down the stairs every morning and sit directly under the Advent calendar to get his treat. Afterward, he would immediately whine because he wanted more.
In a viral video, Milo can be seen staring at his calendar and making sad whining noises while on-screen text reads, "When you have to wait until the next day for your next treat."
With the ultimate puppy dog eyes, the four-legged friend tries to change Rachel's mind. While Milo doesn't get his way in the vid, his owner reportedly gave him a tea cookie afterward.
"Thought if I gave in with the advent calendar, I'd end up giving him all 24 days' worth," she joked.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rachelferris8