Precious dog "obsessed" by Advent calendar has TikTokers in stitches!

Lancashire, UK - A Christmas countdown , a disappointed dog , and a dose of drama! Milo the cute Cocker Spaniel has gone viral for melting internet hearts with his sweet and silly reaction to an Advent calendar.

Milo the cute Cocker Spaniel dog has gone viral for melting internet hearts with his sweet and silly reaction to an Advent calendar. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rachelferris8

The pup lives in England with his owner Rachel and her fiancé James.

His owner recently shared his adorable reaction to this year's calendar on TikTok.

"He’s worse than a child," wrote his owner in the video's caption.

"the temptation to give him the whole lot is too much!!"

After her video went viral, Rachel told Newsweek more context behind the clip.

"This is the second advent calendar we have got him," she explained.

"Last year he wasn't as fussed, but this year he is obsessed."

Milo's advent calendar contains a small dog treat per day – a dosage that the pup evidently doesn't quite agree with.