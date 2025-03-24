Precious moment between dog and baby melts hearts on TikTok

A sweet video has gone viral on TikTok showing Labrador dog Daisy Doo and baby Ruby Sue in a situation that melted hearts by the dozen.

Labrador Daisy Doo (l.) and baby Ruby Sue (r.) are developing a close friendship. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katiegohr

In the clip, TikToker Katie Gohr reports that she was busy doing housework when she suddenly looked up to see something adorable happening.

Then a pan follows – and everything becomes clear.

Daughter Ruby Sue, who is 6 months old, is seen stroking her favorite furry friend's face.

She pats the dog's left eye somewhat awkwardly, but the pup is clearly unbothered.

Instead, she patiently enjoys the attention of the little one, who is now beaming.

In an interview with Newsweek, the proud mom said she was "overwhelmed with happiness" when she saw them like this.

"That was their first 'unsupervised' hangout and Daisy just completely took over!" Gohr gushed.

"She's the most loving dog on this planet and will melt in anyone's arms even a baby," she added.

But the gentle dog has had practice with the family's other child first!