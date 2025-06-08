Precious "overly-emotional" Golden Retriever dog has TikTokers entranced
Boston, Massachusetts - Oh dear, what's wrong with Wally? The Golden Retriever dog is considered "overly emotional" by his humans – check it out for yourself!
Fortunately, Wally is probably unaware of what his cheeky owners are doing behind his back on TikTok and Instagram, but he has now found a sympathetic audience who are amused by the clips.
A video in which the dog appears deeply disappointed three times caused a good laugh recently.
In the funniest anecdote, Julie reveals that the family took a short trip to the beach, something the pup loved!
Alas, when they got back home, the dog realized that they're "poor" and don't live on the beach – a fact that "hit him pretty hard."
According to his owner, Wally would like everyone to know that he is in the market for a new family that can give him the life to which he would like to become accustomed.
"All he wants is a small mansion on a private beach, is that too much to ask?" the caption reads.
"he is a drama queen and I'm here for it," joked one commenter as another wrote, "Poor baby needs a go fund me for a beach house."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world