Precious "overly-emotional" Golden Retriever dog has TikTokers entranced

Boston, Massachusetts - Oh dear, what's wrong with Wally? The Golden Retriever dog is considered "overly emotional" by his humans – check it out for yourself!

Wally the dog is known for regularly appearing deeply disappointed in life's little inconveniences.

Fortunately, Wally is probably unaware of what his cheeky owners are doing behind his back on TikTok and Instagram, but he has now found a sympathetic audience who are amused by the clips.

A video in which the dog appears deeply disappointed three times caused a good laugh recently.

In the funniest anecdote, Julie reveals that the family took a short trip to the beach, something the pup loved!

Alas, when they got back home, the dog realized that they're "poor" and don't live on the beach – a fact that "hit him pretty hard."

According to his owner, Wally would like everyone to know that he is in the market for a new family that can give him the life to which he would like to become accustomed.

"All he wants is a small mansion on a private beach, is that too much to ask?" the caption reads.