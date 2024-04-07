Pregnant pooch stranded in Mississippi until mother-daughter duo steps in to save the day

Meadville, Mississippi - TikToker Mary Smith Overbey was shopping with her mother when they noticed a heavily pregnant stray dog . The two found they couldn't stop thinking about the poor pooch.

This pregnant pooch was found and rescued by two sweet women from Mississippi. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/smitherson

Mary and her mother were shopping at Dollar General in Mississippi when they saw a female dog hanging around.

The pooch seemed cold, and to make matters worse, she was pregnant.

"We couldn't stop thinking about her," Mary wrote in the subtitles of her now-viral TikTok, "so we went back the next day to get her."

"Just when we were about to give up hope on seeing her again... We found her."

The end of the sweet video shows the dog's ride to her new home, complete with cuddle sesh.

While it took the rescued dog a while to relax, she finally drifted off to dreamland at her new home – to the delight of almost 2.5 million TikTok users.