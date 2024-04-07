Pregnant pooch stranded in Mississippi until mother-daughter duo steps in to save the day
Meadville, Mississippi - TikToker Mary Smith Overbey was shopping with her mother when they noticed a heavily pregnant stray dog. The two found they couldn't stop thinking about the poor pooch.
Mary and her mother were shopping at Dollar General in Mississippi when they saw a female dog hanging around.
The pooch seemed cold, and to make matters worse, she was pregnant.
"We couldn't stop thinking about her," Mary wrote in the subtitles of her now-viral TikTok, "so we went back the next day to get her."
"Just when we were about to give up hope on seeing her again... We found her."
The end of the sweet video shows the dog's ride to her new home, complete with cuddle sesh.
While it took the rescued dog a while to relax, she finally drifted off to dreamland at her new home – to the delight of almost 2.5 million TikTok users.
Rescued pooch gives birth to seven puppies
The rescuers named the pregnant pooch Shug Avery.
"Even through her fear, she was being the absolute sweetest girl," Mary said.
A visit to the vet revealed that the doggo was a year old and needed treatment for worms and mites. The vet also discovered that Shug was about to give birth.
One week after her rescue, Shug Avery gave birth to a whopping seven puppies. Mary continues to keep her viewers up to date with updates on TikTok.
All three of the female pups have been placed, but the family is still looking for homes for the four boy dogs.
Though the TikToker and her family have fallen in love with Shug, they aren't sure they can keep her, as she is snappy with the family's three other dogs.
TikTokers were thrilled with Mary and her mother's efforts and hope that Shug's snappiness subsides once the puppies are bigger.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/smitherson