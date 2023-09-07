Puppy amputee gets heart-warming lesson in walking from older dog
Thunder Bay, Canada - Husky pup Tiny Tim was only a few weeks old when a larger dog injured him so badly he had to have his leg amputated, but he got some heart-warming help as he overcame his troubling start!
In order to get better, the puppy came to the Northern Reach Network in Thunder Bay.
While at the non-profit organization that cares for dogs and cats in need, Tiny Tim finally met an adorable fellow, and what happened next has been warming hearts all of TikTok.
Erin Manahan, who works at Northern Reach Network, now spoke to Newsweek about the fate of the two-month-old puppy.
"Tiny Tim is from a Northern Ontario community where there are no vets, so the owners put him on a plane to surrender to our rescue. His leg was broken in multiple places," she said.
Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the pup's leg, and before it was amputated, Tiny Tim wore a bandage that strapped it to his body so he couldn't walk with it.
Fortunately, this trouble was observed by one of his fellow dogs at Northern Reach Network, and Nemo, another husky mix, soon intervened as he lovingly taught the small dog how to walk on three legs!
TikTok video reveals puppy's amazing transformation
The clip first shows the cute puppy standing awkwardly on his remaining three legs in a room as he and Nemo maintain eye contact.
Then, Nemo lets his right front leg hang as if he can no longer use it either. Tiny Tim watches him attentively and follows him with his gaze. Nemo then stops, prompting the little one to try it, too, as he limps after the big one.
The video quickly went viral on TikTok as users gushed over the precious pair.
Though Erin was happy about the positive response, she remains troubled by Canada's continued animal overpopulation.
"It's a super cute video, but we rescue 1,200 dogs, and 500 cats a year from places that have no access to care for animals," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@northernreachnetwork