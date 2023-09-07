Puppy amputee gets heart-warming lesson in walking from older dog

Thunder Bay, Canada - Husky pup Tiny Tim was only a few weeks old when a larger dog injured him so badly he had to have his leg amputated, but he got some heart-warming help as he overcame his troubling start!

Tiny Tim got some help some older dog Nemo, who taught the pup how to walk on three legs. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@northernreachnetwork

In order to get better, the puppy came to the Northern Reach Network in Thunder Bay.

While at the non-profit organization that cares for dogs and cats in need, Tiny Tim finally met an adorable fellow, and what happened next has been warming hearts all of TikTok.

Erin Manahan, who works at Northern Reach Network, now spoke to Newsweek about the fate of the two-month-old puppy.

"Tiny Tim is from a Northern Ontario community where there are no vets, so the owners put him on a plane to surrender to our rescue. His leg was broken in multiple places," she said.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the pup's leg, and before it was amputated, Tiny Tim wore a bandage that strapped it to his body so he couldn't walk with it.

Fortunately, this trouble was observed by one of his fellow dogs at Northern Reach Network, and Nemo, another husky mix, soon intervened as he lovingly taught the small dog how to walk on three legs!