Puppy born with "mustache" breaks the Internet – but what does she look like all grown up?
Dallas, Texas - A dog named Salvador Dolly first went viral as a puppy in 2019. Now there's been an important pup-date on the little one!
The stray was taken in with her ten siblings and mother by a large animal shelter named Dallas Animal Services.
Unlike the other puppies, however, she immediately stood out.
The four-legged friend was born sporting a dark mustache muzzle coloration that made her look like the famous artist Salvador Dali – hence her name, Salvador Dolly.
The animal welfare organization Hearts and Bones, which took her and her family in, decided that the world needed to see this one-of-a-kind dog.
The non-profit organization posted several pictures and videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages, and within a very short time, Salvador Dolly collected thousands of views from all over the world.
What happened to Salvador Dolly, the dog with a tiny handlebar mustache?
As it turns out, the sweet little dog eventually found her forever home with a couple from Massachusetts!
Her new owners – Ryan Landry and Scott Martino – adopted the pooch after a previous placement fell through.
Even as an adult dog, her unique look has remained and, as later photos show, her mustache is still as distinctive and distinguished as ever.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@heartsandbonesrescue