Puppy born with "mustache" breaks the Internet – but what does she look like all grown up?

A dog named Salvador Dolly first went viral as a puppy in 2019. Now there's been an important pup-date on the little one! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@heartsandbonesrescue

The stray was taken in with her ten siblings and mother by a large animal shelter named Dallas Animal Services.

Unlike the other puppies, however, she immediately stood out.



The four-legged friend was born sporting a dark mustache muzzle coloration that made her look like the famous artist Salvador Dali – hence her name, Salvador Dolly.

The animal welfare organization Hearts and Bones, which took her and her family in, decided that the world needed to see this one-of-a-kind dog.

The non-profit organization posted several pictures and videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages, and within a very short time, Salvador Dolly collected thousands of views from all over the world.