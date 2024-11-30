Puppy has the funniest reaction to hearing her owner sneeze for the first time!
UK - Sansa the dog was making herself comfortable on the floor in the living room when she was startled by a noise she had never heard before!
In a video shared on TikTok, the Bernese mountain dog can be seen resting when her owner suddenly starts sneezing.
After a quick sideways glance, the puppy backs away in fright, probably wondering what in the world that strange noise was!
Annie (26), from the British town of Worcestershire, told Newsweek that Sansa was only about three months old when the clip was recorded.
"The video was the first time she had heard a sneeze, which caught her very off guard – definitely breaking character from the usual laid-back Bernese personality," Annie said.
The hilarious clip quickly went viral on social media, earning well over 700,000 views and 100,000 likes, with many users gushing over the little pup!
Dog owner learns her pup hates her sneezing!
"That's the face I make when the sneezer didn’t cover their mouth," one TikToker joked in the comments.
"My dog hatesssss sneezes she'll get in anyone's face who does or if we're in public and someone sneezes she'll stop walking and glare at them," another wrote.
In addition to humans, dogs can also sneeze – for example, due to allergies, infections, nasal mites, or growths in the nose.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bernese_sansa