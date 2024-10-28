Puppy is left alone with camera – what the dog does next is a laugh riot!

Charlotte, North Carolina - Lindsey Patterson recently left her dog Penny alone with her cell phone camera. Shortly after, the animal looked directly into the lens and apparently felt mightily challenged!

In the viral clip, the owner and her Havanese dog Penny can first be seen together.

The 26-year-old turns directly to the audience, asking, "Can you guys watch my dog for a second?" before disappearing from view.

Penny, meanwhile, chews on a toy for a few more seconds.

Then she seems to "see" the TikTok viewers, as the animal looks directly into the camera!

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Penny is furious. She barks in the direction of the audience and raises her paw in adorable indignation.

Then her owner comes back as quickly as she left.

"Thanks, that's all," she says, lifting Penny out of frame.

But how did Patterson manage to get her furry friend to bark directly into the camera?