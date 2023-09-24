Puppy love! Golden retriever goes on the search in sweet viral TikTok clip

St. Catharines, Canada - Sometimes a look can break your heart into a million pieces, and that's exact what Juliet the golden retriever proved in a new viral video.

Golden Retriever Julie looks unsettled. She seems to be looking for her mistress. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/jules.meetsworld

Dogs are truly food for the soul, especially with their loyal love!

A short TikTok video shot in St. Catharines, Canada, shows Juliet, a pup whose been "stealing sticks & hearts since March 2023," according to her account.

The clip shows the golden sticking her head out of her owner's Jeep, and looking to the right and the left, waiting for her to return to the car.

"That moment when you catch your dog looking for you and they finally see you," the vid's captions read.

Soon, Juliet looks directly into the camera of her filming owner. Her mood immediately changes as she seems happy and excited.

The wholesome bit has received almost 700,000 views, and thousands of likes. The comments section is flooded with heart emojis.