Puppy love! Golden retriever goes on the search in sweet viral TikTok clip
St. Catharines, Canada - Sometimes a look can break your heart into a million pieces, and that's exact what Juliet the golden retriever proved in a new viral video.
Dogs are truly food for the soul, especially with their loyal love!
A short TikTok video shot in St. Catharines, Canada, shows Juliet, a pup whose been "stealing sticks & hearts since March 2023," according to her account.
The clip shows the golden sticking her head out of her owner's Jeep, and looking to the right and the left, waiting for her to return to the car.
"That moment when you catch your dog looking for you and they finally see you," the vid's captions read.
Soon, Juliet looks directly into the camera of her filming owner. Her mood immediately changes as she seems happy and excited.
The wholesome bit has received almost 700,000 views, and thousands of likes. The comments section is flooded with heart emojis.
Golden retriever and owner prove their love is "the best thing"
Juliet's owner revealed more about her furever friendship with the pup to Newsweek.
She said she was so devastated by the death of her first dog Romeo that she never wanted another four-legged friend.
"But a good friend of mine knew someone selling golden retriever puppies," she told the outlet.
When she went to look at the puppies, Juliet was the last one left.
"All her siblings already went home with their new owners," Juliet's owner said. "I took her home that same day and she changed my life forever!"
The TikTok clip suggests that their love is certainly mutual.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/jules.meetsworld