Puppy mill mom is "loved back to life" after heartwarming rescue!
Arizona - Karisa Saethre has seen a lot of suffering over the years, but when the dog rescuer saw golden retriever Sadie for the first time, she couldn't believe her eyes.
"I have never seen a golden or even a dog in my life look this way in my years of rescuing and adopting," Karisa said in a recent interview with Newsweek.
The dog had been offered to her by a shady dealer online for $200, and Karisa and her husband Erik immediately suspected that something was wrong when the seller wanted to meet them at a gas station.
Sadie, who had apparently recently had puppies, was cowering in the trunk, covered in dirt.
The poor animal was "limp" and "frozen in fear," and the sight broke Karisa's heart.
She suspected that Sadie had been abused as a birthing machine at a puppy mill.
This made it all the more important for her to help Sadie. At home, however, the animal rights activist began to worry.
Sadie the dog makes remarkable transformation
Karisa was looking after seven golden retrievers in her house at the time and was worried that it might be too much for Sadie to meet so many of her own kind.
Erik, therefore, initially took all the four-legged friends out of the house so that Sadie could settle in peacefully before gradually letting the other goldens back in.
The couple watched the furry friends and quickly realized that the other dogs could sense Sadie's pain, so the four-legged friends surrounded her, some of them even giving her kisses!
Karisa uploaded a clip of this moment to TikTok, where the viral video now has more than a million clicks.
"Every time they surrounded her she was so happy," Karisa gushed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@say3goldenfarm