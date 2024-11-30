Puppy runs for cover from kids' TV show: "Poor thing is now traumatized"

Brighton, UK - Puppy Rodney is only a few weeks old, but the furry friend has already landed his first viral hit on TikTok!

In the adorable clip, the puppy makes himself comfortable on his owner's bed at home in Brighton, England, with the kids show Bear in the Big Blue House playing on the TV in front of him.

But then, the TV bear seems to smell something, and he suddenly looks right at Rodney as he approaches the camera!

The little dog becomes restless until he finally flees – terrified – to his owner, who can't hide her giggles!

As soon as he sits with the young woman, Rodney is braver and looks back towards the TV.

Fortunately for him, the bear now also moves away from the lens, so he can continue to relax.

The video was only published on Wednesday, it's already earned over 800,00 views.

In an interview with Newsweek, Rodney's owner, Katy, shed some light on the puppy's playful personality.