Puppy starts a fight with her reflection in hysterical video!
UK - Molly is only 15 weeks old, but the little dog is already a big celebrity thanks to an adorable TikTok clip where she picks a fight with an unlikely enemy.
In the viral video, Molly initially appears to just want to drink a little water from her dish.
As soon as she has the cool water in her mouth, however, half of it spills back onto the floor.
Then the fun starts.
Molly seems to have acted with full intent because now she can have a wonderful fight with the slippery enemy – her own reflection!
The puppy repeatedly hits the floor with her paws, regularly slipping around in the water and spreading it all over the kitchen.
But that's not enough for Molly. She gets another sip of water to repeat the whole silly process again.
TikTok users go wild for Molly the dog's slippery antics
Molly jumps onto the sofa, and then twists and turns like crazy until she finally calms down.
"I'd only had her maybe a week and I couldn't for the life of me figure out why my floor in the kitchen was always wet in front of the fridge," her owner told Newsweek.
The poor woman even called up to check on whether or not there was an issue with the refrigerator!
Luckily, she figured out the cause and made a hilarious video out of it.
Have you ever seen a dog have this reaction to their reflection before?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mollymoosedog