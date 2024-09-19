Puppy starts a fight with her reflection in hysterical video!

UK - Molly is only 15 weeks old, but the little dog is already a big celebrity thanks to an adorable TikTok clip where she picks a fight with an unlikely enemy.

Molly is only 15 weeks old, but the little dog is already a celebrity thanks to an adorable TikTok clip where she picks a fight with an unlikely enemy. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mollymoosedog

In the viral video, Molly initially appears to just want to drink a little water from her dish.

As soon as she has the cool water in her mouth, however, half of it spills back onto the floor.



Then the fun starts.

Molly seems to have acted with full intent because now she can have a wonderful fight with the slippery enemy – her own reflection!

The puppy repeatedly hits the floor with her paws, regularly slipping around in the water and spreading it all over the kitchen.

But that's not enough for Molly. She gets another sip of water to repeat the whole silly process again.