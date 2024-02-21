Puppy's early morning discovery hilariously drives his owners nuts!

Georgia - Dogs are like small children and love to play no matter what time it is! Or how much noise they might be making...

This puppy noticed that springy doorstops loudly bounce back into place – at the early time of 4:30 AM! © Screenshot/TikTok/@darrellbruce2

TikTok user Darrel Bruce, a herd manager in Georgia, wanted to sleep in and enjoy his day off – but his Australian Cattle Dog puppy had other plans!

At around 4:30 in the morning, Drax the puppy was up and ready to play.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a soft toy or ball that caught the young dog's attention!

Drax discovered something louder to play with, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

The cute clip that shows the dog repeatedly pawing at a springy doorstop that bounces back with a loud "boing!" boasts over 3.2 million views and counting.