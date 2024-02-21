Puppy's early morning discovery hilariously drives his owners nuts!
Georgia - Dogs are like small children and love to play no matter what time it is! Or how much noise they might be making...
TikTok user Darrel Bruce, a herd manager in Georgia, wanted to sleep in and enjoy his day off – but his Australian Cattle Dog puppy had other plans!
At around 4:30 in the morning, Drax the puppy was up and ready to play.
Unfortunately, it wasn't a soft toy or ball that caught the young dog's attention!
Drax discovered something louder to play with, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
The cute clip that shows the dog repeatedly pawing at a springy doorstop that bounces back with a loud "boing!" boasts over 3.2 million views and counting.
Young pups take patience and sleep training!
The young dog was so fascinated by the doorstop that he couldn't keep his paws off of it!
His owner admits that he may have tossed a shoe in the pup's direction to dissuade him, but it didn't work.
Per canine experts at the American Kennel Club (AKC), many puppy owners have to deal with their young animals waking them up before sunrise.
Per these experts, by introducing routines, dog owners can remedy the situation and train their fuzzy friends to have a sleep rhythm more in sync with their own. They note that puppy sleep training takes time and patience.
"Pet parents put up with some craziness," wrote one commenter.
"Yes mam," Darrel Bruce agreed in a reply and continued, "but this guy came along when I guess I needed a buddy so I will deal I guess."
"He's so cute. Don't scold him," urged a commenter as others joked it was time to get the puppy a kennel!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@darrellbruce2