Puppy's life saved by Uber driver in fateful turn of events!

Nashville, Tennessee - When TikTok creator and Uber driver Hope picked up a woman and her puppy, she ended up saving the young dog 's life!

Hope recently began working as an Uber driver, and two days prior to this fateful ride, she signed up for Uber Pets – a choice that would change her life for the better.

Her first passenger with a pet was a woman with a young dog.

In a TikTok shared last week, Hope explained that the woman was "actually taking her dog to get euthanized."

The cute gray-and-white puppy appeared to be only "6/7 months old" and healthy. "

So I asked her what was going on," Hope says and reveals that she ended up taking the dog in after conferring with her husband.

Hope learned that her customer had just gotten out of an abusive relationship and, unfortunately, couldn't care for the dog herself.