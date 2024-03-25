Puppy's life saved by Uber driver in fateful turn of events!
Nashville, Tennessee - When TikTok creator and Uber driver Hope picked up a woman and her puppy, she ended up saving the young dog's life!
Hope recently began working as an Uber driver, and two days prior to this fateful ride, she signed up for Uber Pets – a choice that would change her life for the better.
Her first passenger with a pet was a woman with a young dog.
In a TikTok shared last week, Hope explained that the woman was "actually taking her dog to get euthanized."
The cute gray-and-white puppy appeared to be only "6/7 months old" and healthy. "
So I asked her what was going on," Hope says and reveals that she ended up taking the dog in after conferring with her husband.
Hope learned that her customer had just gotten out of an abusive relationship and, unfortunately, couldn't care for the dog herself.
The dog's owner was desperate
Hope's passenger told her that her abusive ex-boyfriend had given her the dog as an apology.
The woman explained she couldn't care for the dog anymore. She was staying in a hotel with the puppy, but after the dog chewed through a pipe, the hotel threatened to kick her out.
To keep her accommodation at the hotel, the woman would have had to pay an extra fee to keep the animal, which she could not afford.
Hope immediately offered to take the puppy.
"So now we have a new family member," Hope says in the now-viral clip, with over three and a half million views, and adds, "This is Tigar."
In subsequent TikToks, Hope explained she had no interest in judging the woman and was just happy to help. "We've all made our mistakes in life, and I am just glad I was there this day," the Uber driver said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hopeduncann