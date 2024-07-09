Puppy's shocking return to shelter leaves TikTok viewers fuming!

A dog named Lilah thought her shelter days were over, but sadly, a few days after her adoption, her new family returned her because she wasn't potty-trained!

By Emma Schwarze

TikTokers cannot believe this puppy was returned to the shelter for not being potty-trained. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@animalhouseshelter Staff from the Animal House Shelter Huntley shared a heartbreaking clip of the puppy to TikTok. In the video, the pup holds a stuffed animal in her mouth and looks through the bars of her cage with sad eyes. "Lilah- Returned for not being potty-trained: but I'm just a puppy... I thought I found my forever. Why didn't you teach me," the subtitles of the now-viral video say. Tabitha, an Animal House Shelter employee, told Newsweek: "The family that adopted Lilah returned her after because they stated they had difficulty potty training her." Dog Guide Moving with dogs: How to move house with a dog She says the family knew Lilah wasn't quite housebroken when they adopted her. Tabitha emphasized that because she's a puppy, Lilah still needs "training, patience, and consistency."

Puppy handed back to shelter for not being potty-trained

TikTokers cannot believe someone returned this sweet dog to the shelter! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@animalhouseshelter TikTokers were horrified that this rescue pup's owners returned her for not being potty trained. "What's wrong with people? She's a baby," one wrote. Unfortunately, this is just the latest setback this poor pooch has faced. Lilah came to the shelter in February after her entire litter was rescued from a breeder. Dogs Golden Retriever puppy befriends baby deer in touching viral moment After all her siblings got adopted, Lilah was sent to a foster home but couldn't stay long as the family's little one was allergic to dogs. Lilah was sad when she bid her foster family farewell, but she perked back up when she was adopted. Sadly, that dream has been squashed, and she's now looking for a new family. "She was very confused her first night back at the shelter and just sat in her cage with her favorite toy in her mouth, whining," Tabitha explained. Luckily, after the first night, Lilah calmed down and is now patiently waiting to be adopted.