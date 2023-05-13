Rescue dog chooses love and melts TikTok users' hearts

Minnesota - A TikTok clip showing the moment a traumatized rescue dog climbs into his foster mom's lap has millions saying "Aw" and celebrating his progress. This poor pooch has recovered enough to choose love!

A clip of a traumatized dog choosing love has melted TikTok users hearts. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/stephsayitall

Foster mom Stephanie Easley (31) of Minnesota suspected her rescue dog was severely traumatized. He wanted to be pet and held, but was scared and often trembling.

The two-year-old dog's name is Beam, and Stephanie knew recovery would be a process for him.

Beam was one of 23 dogs rescued from horrible conditions in Tijuana, Mexico. Stephanie was fostering three of the pups, but Beam was having the hardest time trusting her.

Then one day, Beam had a breakthrough. Stephanie caught the touching moment on camera and shared it to TikTok. The moment beyond adorable, and has moved thousands.

In the adorable clip, Beam tentatively approaches Stephanie and then, after accepting a few pets and putting a paw on her leg, he hops right into her lap and curls up. Stephane is clearly thrilled and wants to give the dog a big hug, but stops herself. You can see her tears welling up.

Stephanie spoke to Newsweek about the sweet moment afterward, explaining Beam was "nervous and shaky." She went on to say "absolutely everything scared Beam," but "he really wanted love."