Rescue dog hilariously abandons escape plan due to "FOMO"
Atlanta, Georgia - When his rescue dog named Nat bolted out the front door, Jason Muraro employed some quick thinking that had his pooch running back in no time.
When Nat ran out the front door, Muraro wasn't fast enough to grab him.
But instead of losing his wits, this dog owner ran back inside and shouted in a cheerful voice: "What's this? C'mere, this way, come on, buddy!"
Muraro's plan worked!
Nat made a U-turn and ran back into the house at full speed as if he couldn't wait to get in.
The eleven-month-old bulldog's "escape" lasted eight seconds total – and was caught on the Muraro's door cam!
Muraro's wife, Manu, posted the clip on TikTok and wrote in the subtitles, "Our rescue puppy ran away but came back after 8 seconds because of FOMO."
The clip boasts two million views, and TikTokers love it!
This dog's escape was quite short-lived
Nat's escape was just eight seconds long, but it certainly gave the family and TikTokers something to laugh about!
"While a dog escaping is no laughing matter since all ended well, we couldn't help laughing about how he took off and came back with the exact same speed and amount of excitement," Manu Muraro told Newsweek.
She added that her husband panicked when Nat bolted because he "would be in serious trouble if this hadn't had a happy ending."
Luckily for this family and their rescue pooch, Muraro's clever tactic saved the day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yoursocialteam