Rescue dog hilariously abandons escape plan due to "FOMO"

Atlanta, Georgia - When his rescue dog named Nat bolted out the front door, Jason Muraro employed some quick thinking that had his pooch running back in no time.

This rescue dog's short-lived escape has the internet cracking up! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yoursocialteam

When Nat ran out the front door, Muraro wasn't fast enough to grab him.

But instead of losing his wits, this dog owner ran back inside and shouted in a cheerful voice: "What's this? C'mere, this way, come on, buddy!"

Muraro's plan worked!

Nat made a U-turn and ran back into the house at full speed as if he couldn't wait to get in.

The eleven-month-old bulldog's "escape" lasted eight seconds total – and was caught on the Muraro's door cam!

Muraro's wife, Manu, posted the clip on TikTok and wrote in the subtitles, "Our rescue puppy ran away but came back after 8 seconds because of FOMO."

The clip boasts two million views, and TikTokers love it!