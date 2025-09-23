Rescue dog keeps getting "ghosted" by adoption applicants for heartbreaking reason

Atlanta, Georgia - A sweet dog thinks she's finally going to be adopted, but when the prospective owner learns that the four-legged friend is deaf, things take a turn.

Poor Aggie is sad after being ignored by a woman who could have become her new mom. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@FostersWithMel

Melissa Dallier, an employee of LifeLine Animal Project, recently shared a touching video on TikTok.

In it, she comforts her foster dog Agnes, aka Aggie, as she was suddenly "ghosted" by a potential adopter.

The sad reason: "Another adopter ghosted after finding out she's deaf," Melissa wrote.

The foster mom told Newsweek that she was out walking Aggie recently when she met a prospective adopter.

"We were out walking, and someone stopped to say hi to her, which happens often," Melissa recounted.

"Aggie was wearing her 'adopt me' gear, so I started telling the woman about her, and she got so excited."

The two exchanged contacts, and the woman's interest continued to grow – she even filled out an adoption application and wanted to meet Aggie again in person. But sadly, this never happened.

"I confirmed the details again about Aggie's age, that she was deaf, and her sight isn't great. She needs time to meet new dogs, etc.," Dallier said.

Unfortunately, things went downhill from there.