Rescue dog keeps getting "ghosted" by adoption applicants for heartbreaking reason
Atlanta, Georgia - A sweet dog thinks she's finally going to be adopted, but when the prospective owner learns that the four-legged friend is deaf, things take a turn.
Melissa Dallier, an employee of LifeLine Animal Project, recently shared a touching video on TikTok.
In it, she comforts her foster dog Agnes, aka Aggie, as she was suddenly "ghosted" by a potential adopter.
The sad reason: "Another adopter ghosted after finding out she's deaf," Melissa wrote.
The foster mom told Newsweek that she was out walking Aggie recently when she met a prospective adopter.
"We were out walking, and someone stopped to say hi to her, which happens often," Melissa recounted.
"Aggie was wearing her 'adopt me' gear, so I started telling the woman about her, and she got so excited."
The two exchanged contacts, and the woman's interest continued to grow – she even filled out an adoption application and wanted to meet Aggie again in person. But sadly, this never happened.
"I confirmed the details again about Aggie's age, that she was deaf, and her sight isn't great. She needs time to meet new dogs, etc.," Dallier said.
Unfortunately, things went downhill from there.
Aggie the dog is eager to find her forever home
"She started to sound strange then; unsure and asking how she's supposed to communicate with her," the foster mom said of the adoption applicant.
Nevertheless, they agreed to meet, but the woman didn't show up. Unfortunately, this came as no surprise to Melissa.
Many people don't immediately understand that the four-legged friend is deaf, and even the animal shelter didn't notice at first.
Before she was rescued, Aggie roamed the streets, and although she had a microchip, the registered person never picked her up. This is how Melissa became a new foster mom.
"She has really come a long way since being in my home. She's gained weight, her skin has improved and she's more playful and silly," she commented.
The dog still seems to be waiting for her former owners. She gets excited when she sees certain people from a distance and tries to get into white SUV trucks, which gives an idea of how she used to live.
"She loves attention and wants to be near her people, so a home where she can have lots of love would be ideal," Melissa added. "She's 10 years old, and I want her to have the best golden years possible."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@FostersWithMel